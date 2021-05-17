Wholesale Price Index Surges 10.49% On Year In April 2021

The Wholesale Price in India (WPI) revealed today that in April, 2021 (over April, 2020), the annual rate of inflation (YoY), based on monthly WPI, stood at 10.49% (Provisional). The annual rate of inflation in April 2021 is high primarily because of rise in prices of crude petroleum, mineral oils viz petrol, diesel etc, and manufactured products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. The monthly rate of inflation, based on month over month movement of WPI index, in April 2021 stood at 1.86% (Provisional) as compared to March 2021.

Primary Articles index increased by (3.83%) to 151.8 (Provisional) in April, 2021 from 146.2 (Provisional) for the month of March, 2021. Prices of Minerals (6.66%), Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (4.80%), Food Articles (3.84%) and Non-food Articles (2.65%) increased in April, 2021 as compared to March, 2021.

Fuel &Power index declined by (-1.00%) to 108.6 (Provisional) in April, 2021 from 109.7 (Provisional) for the month of March, 2021. Prices of Coal (0.32%) and Mineral Oils (0.29%) increased in April, 2021 as compared to March, 2021. Prices of Electricity (-4.96%) declined in April, 2021 as compared to March, 2021.

Manufactured Products index increased by (1.65%) to 129.4 (Provisional) in April, 2021 from 127.3 (Provisional) for the month of March, 2021. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for Manufactured products, 20 groups have witnessed increase in prices in April 2021 compared to March 2021. The increase in prices are primarily contributed by the manufacture of basic metals, food products, chemical & chemical products, textiles, and rubber & plastic products. Two groups that have witnessed decrease in prices are manufacture of other manufacturing and printing and reproduction of recorded media in April, 2021 as compared to March, 2021.

The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have increased from 153.4 in March, 2021 to 158.9 in April, 2021. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 5.28% in March, 2021 to 7.58% in April, 2021.

