India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Slip Under 3 Lakh Mark

The daily new COVID cases being registered in India are now less than 3 Lakhs after 26 days. A total of 2,81,386 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

A declining trend in the Weekly positivity rate is also observed which stands at 18.17% today as shown below. Total daily tests conducted in the last 24 hours stand at 15,73,515 and cumulatively 31,64,23,658 tests have been conducted so far.

