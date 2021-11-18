India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Above 98%

With the administration of 73,44,739 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 114.46 Cr (1,14,46,32,851) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,17,53,091 sessions.

The recovery of 11,242 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,38,85,132. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.28%. A total of 11,919 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

