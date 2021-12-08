India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate At 98.36%

-
With the administration of 73,62,000 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 129.54 Cr as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,35,05,139 sessions. The recovery of 9,525 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,89,137. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.36%, highest since March 2020. A total of 8,439 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
India's Active Caseload presently at 93,733 is lowest in 555 days. Active cases constitute 0.27% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020. Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.76% remains less than 1% for the last 24 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.70%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 65 days and below 3% for 100 consecutive days now.
