India Imposes Anti Dumping Duty On Select Aluminium Products From China

Central Government announced the imposition of anti-dumping duty on select aluminium products imported from China.
In a notification, the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, said that in the matter of 'Certain Flat Rolled Products of Aluminium' (the subject goods), originating in, or exported from People's Republic of China (subject country), it has come to the conclusion that the dumping margin for the subject goods from the subject country is positive and significant, the domestic industry has suffered material injury and the injury margin is positive and the material injury suffered by the domestic industry has been caused by the dumped imports. The anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years.
