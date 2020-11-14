India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 93%

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated today that India registered a four-day streak of less than 5 lakh active Covid-19 cases, India's active caseload has shrunk to 4,80,719 as on date. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further decreased to 5.48%. The trend of new recoveries exceeding new cases every day continues continuously as 44,684 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours against 47,992 recoveries.

This trend has also upended the Recovery Rate to cross 93% today. The cumulative national figure is 93.05%. The total recovered cases stand at 81,63,572. The gap between the recovered cases and active cases that is steadily increasing, presently standing at 76,82,853.

