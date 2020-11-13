India's forex reserves rises to US$ 568.494 billion as on 6 November 2020

India's forex reserves jumps by US$ 7.779 billion in the week ended 6 November

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 7.78 billion to US$ 568.49 billion in the week ended 6 November 2020. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 560.72 a week ago.

Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets moved up to US$ 524.74 billion in the week ended 6 November 2020 from US$ 518.34 billion a week ago.

The gold asset also improved to US$ 37.59 billion from US$ 36.26 billion a week ago.

SDRs were flat at US$ 1.49 billion in the week ended 6 November 2020.

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by US$ 90.69 billion over March 2020, while jumped US$ 120.69 billion over a year ago level.

