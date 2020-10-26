India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Hits 90% Mark

-
ALSO READ
Pharmacy Services Through E-Commerce Fulfilling Objectives Of National Development And Dream Of Digital India
COVID-19: Assam tests 8,117 samples, 35 positive
COVID-19: 24 new cases in Karnataka, total infections at 589
24 new cases, one death in Karnataka, total COVID-19 infections at 589
Assam to start community surveillance for SARI, ILI to contain COVID-19
-
India has recorded another landmark achievement in Covid-19 response, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted yesterday. The national Recovery Rate has touched 90% today. 62,077 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 50,129. The total active cases were maintained below the 7 lakh mark for the third successive day. Presently the active cases comprise merely 8.50% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 6,68,154.
The total recovered cases also continue to rise. They are 70,78,123 so far. With increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 64 lakh (64,09,969).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU