India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Hits 90% Mark

India has recorded another landmark achievement in Covid-19 response, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted yesterday. The national Recovery Rate has touched 90% today. 62,077 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 50,129. The total active cases were maintained below the 7 lakh mark for the third successive day. Presently the active cases comprise merely 8.50% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 6,68,154.

The total recovered cases also continue to rise. They are 70,78,123 so far. With increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 64 lakh (64,09,969).

