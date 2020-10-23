India Crosses 10 Crore Covid-19 Tests Mark

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that India has demonstrated an exponential increase in the number of COVID-19 cumulative tests since Jan 2020. It has crossed the landmark of 10 crore (10,01,13,085) total tests today. The country's testing capacities have multiplied manifold with nearly 2000 labs across the country and with collaborative efforts of the Centre and State/UT governments. More than 15 lakh samples can be tested every day. Progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers.

With 1989 testing labs in the country including 1122 Government laboratories and 867 Private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost. High level of comprehensive testing on a sustained basis has also resulted in bringing down the national positivity rate. This indicates that the rate of spread of infection is being effectively contained. The cumulative rate continues to decline as total tests cross 10 crore. The national positivity rate is 7.75% today.

