Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 Series VIII Issue Price Set At Rs 5117 Per Gram

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has stated that Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series VIII will be opened for subscription for the period from November 09 to 13, 2020. The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. November 04 - 06, 2020 works out to Rs 5,177/- (Rupees five thousand one hundred seventy seven only) per gram of gold.

Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50/- per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 5,127/- (Rupees five thousand one hundred twenty seven only) per gram of gold.

