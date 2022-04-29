India's Covid Cases Rise By 3377 In A Day

India records 3,377 new cases in the last 24 hours. India's Active caseload currently stands at 17,801.

The Recovery Rate currently is at 98.74%. There have been 2,496 recoveries in the last 24 hours which increases Total Recoveries to 4,25,30,622. Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 188.65 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)