India's crude oil production declines 4.3% in January 2019

oil production eases 3.8%% in April-January 2019

India's oil production declined 4.3% to 2.85 million tonnes (mt) in January 2019 over January 2018. oil output of fell 3.8% to 1.77 mt, while that of declined 10.7% to 0.25 mt. offshore output fell 5.6% to 1.26 mt, while onshore production rose 0.8% to 0.51 mt. The of private and joint venture (JV) companies eased 3.3% to 0.83 mt in January 2019.

declined 3.8% to 28.79 mt in April-December period of the fiscal year ending March 2019 (April-January 2019), in addition to 0.7% decline recorded in the corresponding period of last year. Output of declined 5.4% to 17.68 mt, while that of fell 2.2% to 2.77 mt. Further, the of private companies also eased 0.6% to 8.34 mt in April-January 2019 over April-January 2018.

