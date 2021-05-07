India's Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 16.48 Crore Doses

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,48,76,248 as per the 8 pm provisional report yesterday. A total of 2,62,932 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine yesterday and cumulatively 11,64,076 across 12 States/UT. The total of 16,48,76,248 include 95,00,564 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 63,91,562 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,37,58,487 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 75,36,320 FLWs (2nd dose), and 11,64,076 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,42,89,107 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 53,44,986 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,33,18,278 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,35,72,868 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)