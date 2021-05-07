India's Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 16.48 Crore Doses

-
ALSO READ
India's Covid-19 Vaccination Count Crosses 11.43 Crore Mark
India's Covid-19 Vaccination Count Crosses 5.5 Crore
Around 3 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India
Government of India Has Provided Nearly 16.69 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses So Far
Cadila Health gets DCGI nod to initiate Phase-3 clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine
-
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,48,76,248 as per the 8 pm provisional report yesterday. A total of 2,62,932 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine yesterday and cumulatively 11,64,076 across 12 States/UT. The total of 16,48,76,248 include 95,00,564 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 63,91,562 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,37,58,487 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 75,36,320 FLWs (2nd dose), and 11,64,076 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,42,89,107 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 53,44,986 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,33,18,278 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,35,72,868 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU