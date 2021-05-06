Reserve Money Surges Around 16% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation gained by 0.3% on the week to stand at Rs 29.14 lakh crore as on April 30, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money jumped 1.1% on the week to Rs 35.85 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 15% on a year ago basis compared to 15.90% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has increased by 2% so far while the reserve money has expanded by 1.2%.

