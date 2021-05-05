Cabinet Approves Allocation Of Additional Foodgrains Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana For Of Two Months

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its ex-post facto approval to the allocation of additional foodgrain under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana Phase III- for another period of 2 months e. May to June, 2021 @ 5 kg per person per month free of cost for about 79.88 Crore beneficiaries covered under NFSA (AAY & PHH) including those covered under DBT. The State/UT-wise allocation in terms of wheat/rice shall be decided by the Department of Food & Public Distribution on the basis of existing allocation ratio under NFSA.

Also, the Department of Food and Public Distribution may decide on the extension of the lifting/distribution period under PMGKAY as per operational requirements keeping in view partial and local lockdown situations, and also arising out of adverse weather conditions like monsoon, cyclones, supply chain and Covid-induced constraints etc. The total outgo in terms of food-grains may be approximately 80 LMT. The Cabinet approved the allocation of additional food-grain free of cost to approximately 79.88 Crore individuals under TPDS @ 5 Kg per person per month for two months i.e. May to June, 2021 would entail an estimated food subsidy of Rs. 25332.92 Crore taking the estimated Economic Cost of Rs. 36789.2/MT for rice and Rs. 25731.4/ MT for wheat.

