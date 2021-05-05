Cabinet Approves Allocation Of Additional Foodgrains Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana For Of Two Months

-
ALSO READ
Additional Free Of Cost Foodgrains To Be Distributed To National Food Security Act Beneficiaries In May And June 2021
Around 42 Crore Accounts Opened Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana
Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana Helped In Generation Of 1.12 Crore Net Additional Employment
Ministry of Rural Development Says 92% Target Achieved In 1st Phase Of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin
Nifty holds 12,650; metal shares correct
-
The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its ex-post facto approval to the allocation of additional foodgrain under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana Phase III- for another period of 2 months e. May to June, 2021 @ 5 kg per person per month free of cost for about 79.88 Crore beneficiaries covered under NFSA (AAY & PHH) including those covered under DBT. The State/UT-wise allocation in terms of wheat/rice shall be decided by the Department of Food & Public Distribution on the basis of existing allocation ratio under NFSA.
Also, the Department of Food and Public Distribution may decide on the extension of the lifting/distribution period under PMGKAY as per operational requirements keeping in view partial and local lockdown situations, and also arising out of adverse weather conditions like monsoon, cyclones, supply chain and Covid-induced constraints etc. The total outgo in terms of food-grains may be approximately 80 LMT. The Cabinet approved the allocation of additional food-grain free of cost to approximately 79.88 Crore individuals under TPDS @ 5 Kg per person per month for two months i.e. May to June, 2021 would entail an estimated food subsidy of Rs. 25332.92 Crore taking the estimated Economic Cost of Rs. 36789.2/MT for rice and Rs. 25731.4/ MT for wheat.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU