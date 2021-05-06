India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Count Spikes To 4.12 Lakh

India's daily Covid-19 cases soared yet again after moderating in last few day and hit a fresh record. A total of 4,12,262 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka,Kerala,Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported 72.19% of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,640. It is followed by Karnataka with 50,112 while Kerala reported 41,953 new cases.

