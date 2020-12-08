India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Fall To Five Month Low

India has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against COVID-19. The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours have fallen below 27,000 (26,567) for the first time after nearly 5 months. The new cases were 26,506 last on 10th July, 2020. With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India's steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues. In another achievement, India's active caseload has fallen under the 4% mark today.

The active cases have drastically declined to 3.83 lakh. The total positive cases of the country are 3,83,866 and comprise (3.96%) of the total cases. A total of 39,045 new recoveries were registered during the last 24 hours. It has led to a net decline of 12,863 cases from the total Active Caseload in the last 24 hours. New Recoveries outnumbering the daily New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 94.59% today. The total recovered cases stand at 91,78,946 today.

