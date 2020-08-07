India's Daily Covid-19 Infections Count Hits 62K, Recoveries Jump As Well

India's COVID-19 tally hit above 20 lakh mark, with 62538 cases being reported in a day while single total recoveries also rose to 1378105 including 49,769 in past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data yesterday. There are 607384 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently while the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has gone up to 67.62%.

This is the ninth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000. Total death count has surpassed 41000 mark now.

