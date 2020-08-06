RBI Announces Underwriting Auction For Sale Of Government Securities For Rs 30000 Crore

Government of India has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on August 07, 2020. These include 5.22% GS 2025 (Rs 12,000 crore), 6.19% GS 2034 (Rs 11,000 crore), and 7.16% GS 2050 (Rs 7,000 crore). The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on August 07, 2020 (Friday).

PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between 09.00 A. M. and 09.30 A. M. on the date of underwriting auction. The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.

