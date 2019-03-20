Important To Undertake Robust Expenditure Planning Based On Commonly Agreed Expenditure Code Says RBI Governor

While adhering to deficit targets and debt to GDP ratios, it is equally important to undertake robust expenditure planning based on a 'commonly agreed expenditure code' to address the socio-economic challenges without diluting the goals of consolidation, Shaktikanta Das, Governor, stated yesterday. In a speech delivered at the launch of the book 'Indian Federalism', he noted that recent initiatives in fostering federalism have opened new chapters of co-operation between Centre and States. The is functioning on the principle of shared sovereignty.

The Indian model of GST preserves the essence of Indian federalism, he opined. is, however, a union of states in which both the union and the states have to be fiscally strong. While this issue has to be addressed by the Finance Commission, the challenge for the now is to realise the full potential of GST for enhancing tax-GDP ratio and work on other areas of our economy to enhance its competitiveness. He stated further that alongside federalism, there has to be competitive federalism. The ranking of states on the parameter of 'ease of doing business' has generated very healthy competition among states.

