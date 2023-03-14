India's real GDP projected to grow by 9.1% in 2021-22: Ministry Of Finance

As per the latest estimates of National Income released by National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), real GDP is projected to grow by 9.1 per cent in 2021-22 (1st RE) and 7 per cent in 2022-23 (2nd AE). This was stated by the Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha. The Minister further stated that the annual data, which provides a stable basis for assessment, shows that the growth momentum of the Indian economy continues after completing full recovery. The IMF and the World Bank projects India to be the fastest-growing major economy in 2023. As per the latest data available on World Development Indicators, World Bank, India is the 5th largest economy in terms of GDP ranking of countries at Current US Dollar in 2021, the Minister stated.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)