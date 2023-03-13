Consumer Price Inflation At 6.44% In February 2023

India's retail inflation as measured by the consumer price index for February 2023 eased to to 6.44% as against 6.52% in January 2023, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on March 13.

However, the inflation reading is above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance level of 6% for second straight month.

