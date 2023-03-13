JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Intellect launches eMACH.ai, an AI powered open finance platform

Australia Market closes lower after US banks failure
Business Standard

Consumer Price Inflation At 6.44% In February 2023

Capital Market 

India's retail inflation as measured by the consumer price index for February 2023 eased to to 6.44% as against 6.52% in January 2023, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on March 13.

However, the inflation reading is above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance level of 6% for second straight month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 18:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU