India's Total Recovered Covid-19 Cases Cross 95 Lakhs

India has registered a landmark achievement in the fight against the global pandemic today. The ongoing trend of exponential increment in India's total recoveries continues. The total recovered cases of the country have crossed a crucial peak of 95 lakh (95,20,827). The chasm between active cases and recovered cases is continuously widening. Recoveries have surpassed the active cases by more than 92 lakh (92,06,996). The Recovery Rate has also increased to 95.40%.
India is one of the top countries with the highest recovery rate globally. The total Recovered Cases are more than 30 times the number of active cases. India's present active caseload of 3,13,831 consists of just 3.14%of India's Total Positive Cases. New daily recoveries outnumbering new cases have ensured a consistent decline in the active cases along with increase in the total recoveries. In the last 24 hours, only 22,890 persons were found to be infected with COVID in India. In the same period, India has registered 31,087 new recoveries. New recoveries have exceeded new cases continuously since the last 21 days.
