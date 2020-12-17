RBI Announces Auction For Sale Of Government Securities For Rs 22000 Crores

Government of India has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of Government Stock through auctions to be held on December 18, 2020. As per revised scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD) are being notified. These include 4.48% GS 2023 (Rs 6000 crores), GoI FRB 2033 (Rs 2000 crores), 6.22% GS 2035 (Rs 9000 crores), and 6.67% GS 2050 (Rs 5000 crores).

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on December 18, 2020 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between 9.00 A. M. and 9.30 A. M. on the date of underwriting auction.

