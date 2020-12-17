Government Assures It Will Do All That Is Necessary To Boost Automobile Sector

-
ALSO READ
National Education Policy Lays Foundation Of New India Says Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says Things Improving Swiftly For India
Shipping Ministry Issues Draft Aids To Navigation Bill 2020 For Public Consultation
MSME Sector On Upswing Says Finance Ministry
Andrew Yule & Company announces cessation of director
-
Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State - Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, has stated that the latest data on the auto sector show that things are looking up and the government will do as much more as necessary to boost it and help it grow. Addressing the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week session on Future of manufacturing in India - becoming a competitive global hub at ASSOCHAM's virtual conference, he noted that the current period is very important for the auto sector, especially in the backdrop of Covid.
Despite the challenges faced by the auto industry, data in the last 3 months look encouraging. The government has taken several steps for the benefit of the auto sector including steps like reviewing the tax on EV from 12% to 5 % and will continue to do more. The govt will do all that is necessary to boost the auto sector, the minister assured.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU