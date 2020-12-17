Government Assures It Will Do All That Is Necessary To Boost Automobile Sector

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State - Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, has stated that the latest data on the auto sector show that things are looking up and the government will do as much more as necessary to boost it and help it grow. Addressing the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week session on Future of manufacturing in India - becoming a competitive global hub at ASSOCHAM's virtual conference, he noted that the current period is very important for the auto sector, especially in the backdrop of Covid.

Despite the challenges faced by the auto industry, data in the last 3 months look encouraging. The government has taken several steps for the benefit of the auto sector including steps like reviewing the tax on EV from 12% to 5 % and will continue to do more. The govt will do all that is necessary to boost the auto sector, the minister assured.

