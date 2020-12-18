Central Government To Spend $60 Billion To Create Gas Infrastructure By 2024 Says Petroleum Minister

The Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and steel, Dharmendra Pradhan has stated that the central government aims to create a gas infrastructure in India with an investment of $60 billion over the period of next four years which includes laying gas pipelines and LNG terminals. He made this statement at the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week in a session- Energy Transition to fuel India's growth path organized by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). He informed that the government is envisaging a gas based economy by increasing the share of natural gas in India's primary energy mix from 6.2 percent to 15 percent by the year 2030.



Last year, the Prime minister announced the target of 'One nation, One Gas Grid'. India is set to expand India's natural gas grid to 34500 km by adding another 17000 km gas pipeline. The regasification capacity of the existing 42 million metric tonnes per annum will be expanded to 61 million metric tonnes per year by the year 2022, he noted.



He informed that the coverage of city gas distribution projects have been expanded to include 232 new geographical areas spread over 400 districts with the potential to cover 53 percent of the country's geographic and 70 percent of the population. The government is setting up 5000 CBG plants by the year 2023-24 with a production capacity of 15 million MT and an investment of $20 billion.

