India's Unemployment Rate Stood At 4.8% In FY2020

The unemployment rate in India for persons 15 years and above stood at 6%, 5.8% and 4.8% respectively for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, minister of state for labour and employment Rameswar Teli said yesterday.

The government of India has taken a number of initiatives for promoting employment generation in the country, the minister noted in response to a question in Lok Sabha.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)