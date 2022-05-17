India's WPI inflation rises to 15.08% in April

India's inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) stood at 15.08% in April 2022 compared with 10.74% in April 2021.

"The high rate of inflation in April, 2022 was primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles, non-food articles, food products and chemicals & chemical products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement today.

The WPI grew 14.55% in March 2021, while the figure for February was 13.11%.

WPI for the month of May 2022 will release on 14 June 2022.

