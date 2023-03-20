India Reports 918 Covid Cases In Last 24 Hours

India records 918 new cases in the last 24 hours. Daily positivity rate stands at 2.08%. Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.86%.

India's Active caseload currently stands at 6,350. Active cases stand at 0.01%. Recovery Rate currently stands at 98.8% with 479 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 4,41,59,182. 220.65 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.20 cr Second Dose and 22.86 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)