India to leave behind US in terms of steel consumption this year: Chaudhary Birender Singh

Government to increase the budgetary allocation for facilitating R&D

Steel Minister has said that the government is considering an increase in the budgetary allocation for research and development to boost the Speaking at the 4th edition of Steel 2019 organized by the Ministry of Steel, Government of jointly with the (FICCI), said, "We are likely to leave behind US in terms of this year. Growth trend in in will continue, due to strong manufacturing sector, diversified demand demographics, accelerated expenditure on infrastructure, anticipated increase in GDP and strong focus on 'Make in India'. A budget of around Rs. 6 lakh crores was allocated for infrastructure development in this financial year. So, based on these enabling factors and with huge potential yet to be tapped, the per capita consumption can easily be increased from the current levels. I am happy to share that we have been able to bring a shift in mindset and the work culture in these areas, as demonstrated by actual performance."

Binoy Kumar, Secretary, emphasized, "The Policy 2017 along with the Policy for Preference to Domestically Manufactured Iron & (DMI&SP), is not just aimed at providing a boost to the in the country but also acts as a facilitator to the Make In India -initiative of the These policies have resulted in savings of more than Rs 8000 crore till date". Underlining the importance of not showing any disadvantage to the sector, he added that they are also reviewing the DMI&SP policy and trying to find convergence between DMI&SP policy and Public Procurement Order 2017 of DIPP; "Under the ambit of the policy, 16 more were brought under Quality Control Order, which now covers a total of 53 products. The endeavor is to bring more products under the Quality Control Order in an effort towards prohibiting production, import and distribution of "

He further said that to strengthen the sector, the ministry is working through (SRTMI) and exploring for production of products like domestically. " is also trying to increase the budgetary allocation for facilitating R&D," said

Sandip Somany, President, stated that "India is the fastest growing economy in the world and requires continued investments in new infrastructure, new and larger cities, and production to employ new people and drive the economy forward. Steel is one of the most crucial sectors and contributes to our 2% GDP. Also, its integration with user industries makes it a strategic sector for the government as well as the economy."

"The targeted in the country is likely to reach 300 million tonnes by 2030, aligned with the target of Policy. There is an increased focus in the industry and government for 2030 in terms of raw material security, demand stimulation of achieving in the industry; leveraging our in building a New India. Hence, the theme of the event is Balancing Steel Demand and Supply Dynamics Up Till 2030: Building a New India"

The 4th edition of India Steel 2019 is organised on the theme of 'Balancing Steel Demand & Supply Dynamics: Building a New India' with a focus on highlighting the current trends, developments, challenges and prospects of the The three- day exhibition has participation of over 250 exhibitors; providing them with an opportunity to showcase their latest technologies in the arena of steelmaking to over 8,000 visitors. Also, there are 200 prospective international buyers from 67 countries to initiate dialogue with Indian The event will also witness 7000+ B2B meetings and hosted Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) with delegations from CIS, AFRICA, SAARC, and to develop, and forge collaboration with potential international buyers.

