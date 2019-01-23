India to leave behind US in terms of steel consumption this year: Chaudhary Birender Singh

-
Government to increase the budgetary allocation for facilitating R&DSteel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh has said that the government is considering an increase in the budgetary allocation for research and development to boost the steel sector. Speaking at the 4th edition of India Steel 2019 organized by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India jointly with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Chaudhary Birender Singh said, "We are likely to leave behind US in terms of steel consumption this year. Growth trend in steel consumption in India will continue, due to strong manufacturing sector, diversified demand demographics, accelerated expenditure on infrastructure, anticipated increase in GDP and strong focus on 'Make in India'. A budget of around Rs. 6 lakh crores was allocated for infrastructure development in this financial year. So, based on these enabling factors and with huge potential yet to be tapped, the per capita consumption can easily be increased from the current levels. I am happy to share that we have been able to bring a shift in mindset and the work culture in these areas, as demonstrated by actual performance."
Binoy Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Steel emphasized, "The National Steel Policy 2017 along with the Policy for Preference to Domestically Manufactured Iron & Steel Products (DMI&SP), is not just aimed at providing a boost to the steel industry in the country but also acts as a facilitator to the Make In India -initiative of the Government of India. These policies have resulted in savings of more than Rs 8000 crore till date". Underlining the importance of not showing any disadvantage to the sector, he added that they are also reviewing the DMI&SP policy and trying to find convergence between DMI&SP policy and Public Procurement Order 2017 of DIPP; "Under the ambit of the policy, 16 more steel products were brought under Quality Control Order, which now covers a total of 53 products. The endeavor is to bring more products under the Quality Control Order in an effort towards prohibiting production, import and distribution of substandard products."
He further said that to strengthen the sector, the ministry is working through Steel Research and Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) and exploring technology transfer agreements for production of products like electrical and automotive steel domestically. "Ministry of Steel is also trying to increase the budgetary allocation for facilitating R&D," said Binoy Kumar
Sandip Somany, President, FICCI stated that "India is the fastest growing economy in the world and requires continued investments in new infrastructure, new and larger cities, machinery and production to employ new people and drive the economy forward. Steel is one of the most crucial sectors and contributes to our 2% GDP. Also, its integration with user industries makes it a strategic sector for the government as well as the economy."
"The targeted steel build-up capacity in the country is likely to reach 300 million tonnes by 2030, aligned with the target of National Steel Policy. There is an increased focus in the industry and government for 2030 in terms of raw material security, demand stimulation of achieving energy efficiency in the industry; leveraging our steel potential in building a New India. Hence, the theme of the event is Balancing Steel Demand and Supply Dynamics Up Till 2030: Building a New India"
The 4th edition of India Steel 2019 is organised on the theme of 'Balancing Steel Demand & Supply Dynamics: Building a New India' with a focus on highlighting the current trends, developments, challenges and prospects of the steel industry. The three- day exhibition has participation of over 250 exhibitors; providing them with an opportunity to showcase their latest technologies in the arena of steelmaking to over 8,000 visitors. Also, there are 200 prospective international buyers from 67 countries to initiate business dialogue with Indian steel producers. The event will also witness 7000+ B2B meetings and hosted Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) with delegations from CIS, AFRICA, SAARC, and Middle East to develop, and forge collaboration with potential international buyers.
