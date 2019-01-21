IMF reduces global growth forecast to 3.5% in 2019 and 3.6% in 2020

Downward revision since October in part reflects carry over from softer in the second half of 2018

The (IMF) has release the update of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) projecting global growth at 3.5% in 2019 and 3.6% in 2020, 0.2 and 0.1 percentage point below last October's projections.

The global growth forecast for 2019 and 2020 had already been revised downward in the last WEO, partly because of the negative effects of tariff increases enacted in the and earlier that year. The further downward revision since October in part reflects carry over from softer in the second half of 2018 - including in following the introduction of new automobile fuel emission standards and in where concerns about sovereign and financial risks have weighed on domestic demand - but also weakening financial market sentiment as well as a contraction in now projected to be deeper than anticipated.

Risks to global growth tilt to the downside. An escalation of trade tensions beyond those already incorporated in the forecast remains a key source of risk to the outlook. Financial conditions have already tightened since the fall. A range of triggers beyond escalating trade tensions could spark a further deterioration in risk sentiment with adverse growth implications, especially given the high levels of public and private debt. These potential triggers include a no-deal withdrawal of the from the and a greater-than-envisaged slowdown in

The main shared policy priority is for countries to resolve cooperatively and quickly their trade disagreements and the resulting policy uncertainty, rather than raising harmful barriers further and destabilizing an already slowing global economy. Across all economies, measures to boost potential output growth, enhance inclusiveness, and strengthen fiscal and financial buffers in an environment of high debt burdens and tighter financial conditions are imperatives.

The IMF has revised downwards its forecasts for advanced economies slightly, mainly due to downward revisions for the euro area. Within the euro area the significant revisions are for Germany, where production difficulties in the auto sector and lower external demand will weigh on growth in 2019, and for where sovereign and financial risks - and the connections between them - are adding headwinds to growth.

The US expansion continues, but the forecast remains for a deceleration with the unwinding of fiscal stimulus. Across advanced economies, the IMF foresees growth to slow from 2.3% in 2018 to 2% in 2019 and 1.7% in 2020. This softening growth has provided little lift to inflation. While core inflation is close to target in the where growth is above trend, it remains significantly below target in the euro area and

Economic activity in emerging and developing economies is also projected to tick down to 4.5% in 2019, with a rebound to 4.9% in 2020. The projection for 2019 has been lowered (0.2 percentage point) from October mainly because of a large projected contraction in Turkey, amid policy tightening and adjustment to more restrictive external financing conditions. There is also a significant downgrade to growth in in 2019-20, reflecting lower private investment. The projected rebound in 2020 is due to an expected recovery in and

The outlook for emerging markets and developing economies reflects the continued headwinds from weaker capital flows following higher US policy rates and exchange rate depreciations, even though they have become less extreme. Across emerging economies, some of the pickup in inflation reversed towards the end of 2018.

Overall, the cyclical forces that propelled broad-based global growth since the second half of 2017 may be weakening somewhat faster than the IMF expected in October. Trade and investment have slowed, industrial production outside the has decelerated, and purchasing managers' indices have weakened, flagging softening momentum. While this does not mean that the IMF is staring at a major downturn - it is important to take stock of the many rising risks.

An escalation of trade tensions and a worsening of financial conditions are key sources of risk to the outlook. Higher trade uncertainty will further dampen investment and disrupt global supply chains. A more serious tightening of financial conditions is particularly costly given the high levels of private and public sector debt in countries.

China's growth slowdown could be faster than expected especially if trade tensions continue, and this can trigger abrupt sell-offs in financial and commodity markets as was the case in 2015-16. In the Brexit cliffhanger continues, and the costly spillovers between sovereign and financial risk in remain a threat. In the United States a protracted US federal government shutdown poses downside risks.

Policy priorities

Given this backdrop policymakers need to act now to reverse headwinds to growth and prepare for the next downturn.

The main policy priority is for countries to resolve cooperatively and quickly their trade disagreements and the resulting policy uncertainty, rather than raising harmful barriers further and destabilizing an already slowing global economy. The call of leaders to reform the must be accomplished. Where fiscal space is low, fiscal policy needs to adjust in a growth-friendly manner to ensure public debt is on a sustainable path, while protecting the most vulnerable.

Monetary policy in advanced economies should continue to normalize carefully. The major central banks are keenly aware of the slowing momentum - and IMF expect they will calibrate their next steps in line with these developments. Macroprudential tools should be used where financial vulnerabilities are building up. Across all economies, measures to boost potential output growth and enhance inclusiveness are imperatives.

Lastly, given that policy space for countries is more limited than in 2008, multilateral cooperation will be even more important in the event of a sharper decline in global growth, and it is essential that multilateral institutions like the IMF have adequate resources to deal with the rising risks.

