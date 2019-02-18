India to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for good governance: Suresh Prabhu

Union of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, said that Government will use (AI) for good governance and proper regulations and corrective action will be taken to protect citizen's and ownership of data. is transporting more data than US and put together and the top six companies in the world are using this data with value addition and monetization. added that is strengthening its legal system and regulatory framework to deal with this world of digital data.

The said that AIis the technology of today and one who masters this will rule the world. Every country is developing an AI strategy and too is working on developing a strategy for the use of AI for the common good.

Commerce was speaking at the International Colloquium on Ethics and Governance of Autonomous for a held in The two-day Colloquium has been organized by Department of Science and Technology, CMS, ITUAPT and Infocom Think Tank.

This is the first time in human history that machines are taking decisions based on data and experience and we have to learn to deal with this kind of decision making. Government will have to put in place mechanisms on how data is used and algorithms are written. As all the data being generated in world today is being controlled by few companies, it is creating asymmetries as very few create, understand and use this data. This has given rise to a very powerful elite who are controlling millions of lives.

Government will have to take massive efforts in the fundamental education of every Indian from school level so that access to mathematics and technology is available to each and every student. In the present world those who can't access technology will be on the other side as AI is creating an ethical divide. Therefore, education at the foundation level has to be upgraded urgently.

Dr. R. S. Sharma, TRAI, in his address said that a data rich country like India must develop a national policy spelling out ownership of data, of data generated by citizens and issues of data portability so that the sovereignty of country is not compromised.

