India VIX spurts 7% to 21.97

The Nifty September 2020 were at 11,371.65, a premium of 37.80 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 11,333.85.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 13.27 lakh crore compared with Rs 35.76 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 193.6 points or 1.68% at 11,333.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 7.15% at 21.97.

On the options front, Nifty options for 10 September 2020 expiry showed a maximum Call OI of 30.55 lakh contracts at the 12,500 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 20.14 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

The Nifty option chain for 24 September 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 20.89 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 32.77 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 24 September 2020.

