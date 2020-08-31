India VIX soars 27% to cross 23 mark

Nifty Sept trade at discount

The Nifty September 2020 were at 11,358.80, a premium of 28.70 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,387.50.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 23.48 lakh crore compared with Rs 13.97 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 260.1 points or 2.23% at 11,387.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 27.11% at 23.3225.

On the options front, Nifty options for 3 September 2020 expiry showed a maximum Call OI of 30.31 lakh contracts at the 12,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 18.15 lakh contracts was seen at 11,400 strike price.

The Nifty option chain for 24 September 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 19.59 lakh contracts at the 12,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 26.18 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 24 September 2020.

