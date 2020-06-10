Nifty June futures at premium

India VIX declines 3%

The Nifty June 2020 were at 10,142.40, a premium of 26.25 points compared with the spot closing at 10,116.15.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 16.69 lakh crore compared with Rs 14.83 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 69.5 points or 0.69% to end at 10,116.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.8% to 29.35.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 19.41 lakh at the 10,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 36.47 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

Vodafone Idea (up 8.96%), Jindal Steel (down 1.8%), Just Dial (down 1.87%) and NCC (up 2.99%) were banned from trading in NSE's F&O segment after the securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Bajaj Finance June 2020 futures were at 2,463.50, compared with spot closing price of 2460. Bharti Airtel June 2020 futures were at 569.15 compared with spot closing price of 567.45. RIL June 2020 futures were at 1,574.30, compared with spot closing price of 1575.

The F&O contracts for June will expire on 25 June 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)