VIX rises for second day

Nifty Aug trade at premium

The Nifty August 2020 were at 11,553.05, a premium of 3.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,549.60 in the cash market.

The Nifty September 2020 were at 11,570.85, a premium of 21.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 18.47 lakh crore compared with Rs 17.51 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 77.35 points or 0.67% at 11,549.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.36% at 19.3850.

The Nifty option chain for 27 August 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 35.64 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 41.74 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike price.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2020 F&O contracts will expire tomorrow, 27 August 2020.

