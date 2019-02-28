India Well Positioned To Give Exemplary Digital Health Solutions Through PPPs

Immediately following the 4th Summit of Global Digital Partnership (GDHP), the Ministry of and Family Welfare, Govt. of along with WHO and for Global Health, organised the International Digital Symposium and Exhibition in yesterday. Anup Wadhawan, Secretary- Ministry of Commerce & Industry, GoI, brought together about 35 experts from across the country representing leading hospital groups, diagnostic labs, companies, IT companies and health insurers. The participants discussed in detail important aspects of mainstreaming PPPs in to address the challenges of our health system.

The Industry Roundtable on 'Enabling Environment for PPPs (Public Private Partnerships) in Digital Health' was organised by FICCI. With the underlying note that PPPs should aim to harness the strengths and equitably distribute risks of the partners, stated that is very well positioned to give the world exemplary solutions through PPPs, especially when has launched the world?s largest programme- Ayushman Bharat. But it is possible only with accountable and outcome-oriented models of engagement."

He further added that (PPP) in have already started addressing many key challenges, therefore, a platform must be established to continue and strengthen dialogues and engagement between the government and the private sector, keeping patients at the centre of such discussions. The government has acknowledged health information as one of the key dimensions of the and has launched several initiatives in the field of Digital Health, including notification of EHR standards (in 2013; revised in 2016), (NeHA), Integrated Health Information Program (IHIP)and more recently National Health Stack (NHS).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)