Transport minister to launch projects worth Rs 9726 crore in Bihar

Projects includes of Rs 6900 crore and Namami Gange Projects of Rs 2826 crore

Union for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for sixteen National Highways projects worth Rs 6943.04 crore in and tomorrow. He will also inaugurate/ lay foundation stone for several works under Namami Gange programme worth Rs 2826 crore at these two places tomorrow.

Two National Highways will be inaugurated at These include two laning with paved shoulders of 155 km road from Anishabad to Aurangabad to Hariharganj on NH-98 at a cost of Rs 738.5 crore and two laning with paved shoulders of 73 km road from to Revaghat and Muzaffarpur on NH-102 at a cost of Rs 398 crore.

will lay the foundation stone for 8 NH projects in Chhapra. These include four laning of 49 km road from Narainpur to Purnia on NH-131(A) at a cost of Rs 1269 crore, construction of flyover in Kishanganj on NH-31 at a cost of Rs 129.2 crore, two laning with paved shoulders of 64.2 km road on NH-527 (C) from Majhauli to Charaut at a cost of Rs537.17 Crore, two laning with paved shoulders of 15 km road from Pokhrauni to Rampatti on NH 527 and 527(A) at a cost of Rs 197 Crore, two laning with paved shoulders of 39.14 km road from Bakaur to Parsarma to Bangaon to Bariyahi and Mahishi on NH 527 (A) and 327(K) at a cost of Rs 357 crore, two laning with paved shoulders of 14.51 km road from Khoripatar to Mohammadpur with approach road and Mungerghat ROB on NH-333(B) at a cost of Rs 228 crore, two laning with paved shoulders of 37 km road from Chakiya-Bergania on newly declared NH under Bharatmala at a cost of Rs 545 crore, and two laning with paved shoulders of 35 km Sahjitpur-Khoripakar-Mahammadpur road on NH 101 at a cost of Rs 170.6 crore.

At Madhepura, the will lay the foundation stone of two laning with paved shoulders of 47.75 km road from Umagaon to Basopatti and Kalwahi on NH-227(L) and from Saharghat to Benipatti to Rahika on NH-227(J)at a cost of Rs 407.28 crore, two laning with paved shoulders of 26.04 km road from Bideshwarsthan to Bheja on NH-527(A) at a cost of Rs 337 crore, two laning with paved shoulders of 90 km road from Maheshkhoot to Saharsa and on NH-107 at a cost of Rs 645 crore and construction of 10.2 km long bridge along with approach road on river Kosi between Bheja and Bakor on NH-527(A) at a cost of Rs 984.29 crore.

The will also lay foundation stone for 14 Sewarage Infrastructure Projects worth Rs 2785.23 Crore and development of 8 ghats at a cost of Rs 22 Crore, besides inaugurating Ghats in Sonepur at a cost of Rs 19.75 Crore under Namami Gange programme.

The STPs include Digha STP (100 MLD) and Sewerage projects (288 km) at Patna; Kankarbagh STP (50 MLD) and Sewerage projects(150km) in Patna; Danapur I&D and STP (25 MLD) scheme at Patna; Chhapra I&D (31 drains) and STP (32 MLD) scheme; Sonepur I&D (4 drain) and STP (3.5 MLD)scheme in Saran; Maner I&D and STP (6.5 MLD) scheme in Patna; Phulwarishariff I&D and STP scheme (6 and 7 MLD); Bakhtiyarpur I&D and STP (10 MLD) scheme; Fatuha I&D and STP Scheme; Mokama I&D and STP (8MLD)scheme; Begusarai STP (17 MLD) and sewerage scheme; Khagaria I&D and STP (4.5 MLD) Scheme; Munger Sewerage and STP (30 MLD) scheme; Bhagalpur I&D and STP (45) scheme (HAM)

will dedicate to the public 6 Ghats renovated and developed at a cost of Rs 19.75 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for 8 projects of rehabilitation and development work of Ghats at Chhapra at a cost of Rs 22 crore.

