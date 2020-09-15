Board of Steel Strips Wheels approves change in CFO

With effect from 16 September 2020

The Board of Steel Strips Wheels has approved the appointment of Naveen Sorot as CFO with effect from 16 September 2020 in place of Ayush Thareja, who resigned from the post of CFO of the company.

Naveen Sorot had been previously associated with the company and served as CFO from May 2014 to September 2018.

