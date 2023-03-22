Indiabulls Housing Finance decides to delist GDRs from Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Indiabulls Housing Finance announced that in view of the very low number of GDRs being outstanding vis--vis very thin volume of trading in GDRs, the Board of Directors has, in its Meeting held on 21 March 2023, considered and approved the proposal for delisting of 5,67,505 GDRs (0.12% of its Paid\up capital) representing equal number of equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, from Luxembourg Stock Exchange, subject to compliance of all applicable requirements in this regard.

