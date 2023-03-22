Gensol Engineering acquires Scorpius Trackers

JUST IN
Gensol Engineering has acquired Scorpius Trackers, which is one of India's largest providers of single-axis solar tracker solutions.

This acquisition strengthens Gensol Engineering's position as a leading provider of end-to-end renewable energy solutions and is a part of its strategy to expand its portfolio by spreading wings across new geographies.

With this strategic addition, it is estimated that the combined revenue of Gensol Solar division will reach Rs 2300 crore in FY24.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 14:43 IST

