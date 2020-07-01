Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2020.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd surged 7.55% to Rs 222.8 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 55.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd spiked 7.22% to Rs 54.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94901 shares in the past one month.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd soared 5.67% to Rs 602. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1406 shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd advanced 5.00% to Rs 62. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75506 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd jumped 4.98% to Rs 155.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59408 shares in the past one month.

