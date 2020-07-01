Volumes soar at Hexaware Technologies Ltd counter

Hexaware Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 15.05 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.72 lakh shares

New India Assurance Company Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 July 2020.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 15.05 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.32% to Rs.334.10. Volumes stood at 56537 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59608 shares. The stock gained 3.17% to Rs.120.40. Volumes stood at 71219 shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd clocked volume of 15.73 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.91% to Rs.45.95. Volumes stood at 6.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd notched up volume of 85768 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41766 shares. The stock slipped 1.55% to Rs.1,262.80. Volumes stood at 57479 shares in the last session.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd clocked volume of 1240 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock gained 6.14% to Rs.1,455.00. Volumes stood at 1891 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)