Setco Automotive reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.48 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 76.44% to Rs 30.22 croreNet loss of Setco Automotive reported to Rs 15.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.44% to Rs 30.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 128.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales30.22128.26 -76 OPM %-18.6615.84 -PBDT-10.7316.19 PL PBT-15.8611.50 PL NP-15.487.49 PL
