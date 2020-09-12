Futuristic Solutions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 0.13 croreFuturistic Solutions reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.130.11 18 OPM %53.85-18.18 -PBDT0.02-0.08 LP PBT0-0.10 100 NP0-0.10 100
