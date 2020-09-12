JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ushdev International reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Futuristic Solutions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore

Futuristic Solutions reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.130.11 18 OPM %53.85-18.18 -PBDT0.02-0.08 LP PBT0-0.10 100 NP0-0.10 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 17:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU