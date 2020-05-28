Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Prism Johnson Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, BASF India Ltd and S H Kelkar & Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 May 2020.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd crashed 3.86% to Rs 43.55 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prism Johnson Ltd tumbled 3.22% to Rs 33.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61059 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18642 shares in the past one month.

Birlasoft Ltd lost 3.06% to Rs 74.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54811 shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd shed 2.66% to Rs 1080.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1068 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1515 shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd dropped 2.56% to Rs 51.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33855 shares in the past one month.

