BASF India standalone net profit declines 53.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of BASF India declined 53.21% to Rs 40.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.39% to Rs 1840.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1311.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.35% to Rs 18.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.52% to Rs 7529.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5998.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

