BASF India standalone net profit declines 53.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 40.39% to Rs 1840.81 croreNet profit of BASF India declined 53.21% to Rs 40.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.39% to Rs 1840.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1311.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 77.35% to Rs 18.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.52% to Rs 7529.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5998.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1840.811311.18 40 7529.435998.76 26 OPM %4.121.06 -3.622.74 - PBDT71.95-2.36 LP 217.1792.89 134 PBT29.51-37.90 LP 37.11-54.20 LP NP40.3786.27 -53 18.5181.72 -77
