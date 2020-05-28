JUST IN
Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 17.38 points or 0.11% at 15270.61 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.81%), Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (down 2.31%),Lupin Ltd (down 2.16%),Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.92%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Biocon Ltd (down 1.68%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.62%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.42%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 1.41%), and Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 1.36%).

On the other hand, Shalby Ltd (up 10.21%), Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (up 4.93%), and Medicamen Biotech Ltd (up 4.04%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 519.23 or 1.64% at 32124.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 157.6 points or 1.69% at 9472.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.34 points or 1.44% at 10772.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.97 points or 1.48% at 3840.13.

On BSE,1459 shares were trading in green, 724 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 14:00 IST

