Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Spikes 4.19%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.4%

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd rose 4.19% today to trade at Rs 108.1. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.4% to quote at 3404.62. The index is down 7.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 2.89% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 1.76% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 22.77 % over last one year compared to the 12.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has lost 22.17% over last one month compared to 7.1% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.7% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.73 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 195.9 on 09 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 72.75 on 19 Apr 2021.

