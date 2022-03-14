Jubilant Foodworks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Subex Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 March 2022.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Subex Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 March 2022.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd lost 12.29% to Rs 2512.05 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50721 shares in the past one month.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd tumbled 5.76% to Rs 1123.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40478 shares in the past one month.

Sobha Ltd crashed 5.28% to Rs 706.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25723 shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd pared 5.16% to Rs 35.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd plummeted 4.94% to Rs 279.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)